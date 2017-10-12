/Troy falls 19-8 at home to South Alabama

Wesley Kirchharr

Staff Writer

The Troy Trojans hosted in-state rival South Alabama for the third edition of the Battle for the Belt rivalry, falling 19-8 to the Jaguars in a Wednesday night showdown.

The Trojans are now an even 3-3 with the Jags through the overall rivalry series.

The two squads exchanged three and outs for a majority of the first quarter until a Trojan turnover put the Jaguars in position to score. South Alabama running back Xavier Johnson punched it in from one yard out to put the first points on the board, giving the visitors a 7-0 advantage with 3:10 remaining in the first quarter.

The defensive standoff continued until Troy was backed up deep in their own territory. A block in the back penalty on a punt return proved costly when Jordan Chunn was brought down behind the goal line for a safety. South Alabama’s 9-0 lead held until the halftime break.

Troy kicker Evan Legassey’s 27-yard field goal attempt sailed left as time expired to leave the Trojans empty handed.

The Trojans still struggled to find a rhythm in the third quarter, going three and out after receiving the opening kick. South Alabama drove 64 yards on the ensuing drive to extend the lead by a touchdown. The Jaguars then took a 16-0 lead after the following extra point midway through the third quarter. South Alabama sealed the win after Gavin Patterson sent a 47-yard kick through the uprights just two minutes deep in the fourth quarter.

Troy was able to tack on their first and only score with 6:16 remaining, capping off an 81-yard drive with a touchdown run from Brandon Silvers.

Troy returns to action on Saturday October 21, to take on Sun Belt foe Georgia State. The Panthers will host the Trojans in Atlanta, with kickoff being set for 1 p.m. on ESPN3.