/POPulus performs first concert of the semester

Lacey Alexander

Staff Writer

POPulus, Troy University’s student-run pop music group, gave a performance on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. on Bibb Graves Quad.

The concert was POPulus’ first Troy performance of the semester. They chose to have their performance before they get ready to record their next album..

The band set up and performed with open, free admission. Audience members were encouraged to bring blankets and chairs via a Facebook invite.

POPulus also hosted a contest in which the Troy University organization with the most attending members would win a free concert from the group for one of their events.

Some of the competing organizations were choir, SOTS, Chi Omega, Alpha Delta Pi, and others. SOTS won the free concert as they had the most members attending the concert.

“It was a highly anticipated event for the group … they played a variety of music from all styles and genres,” said Amber Barefield, a senior performing arts major from Panama City and the marketing director for Illium Records, the record label attached to the University and the school of music.

POPulus performed a wide range of songs, including “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, “That’s What You Get” by Paramore and “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty. Some of their other numbers included “Sunday Candy” by Donnie Trumpet and the Social Experiment, “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder and multiple student written songs.

“We’re about to switch gears a little, and be in the recording studio in the upcoming month,” Barefield said. “It’s a really exciting time for the band.”

Barefield also said that POPulus has already performed three times at the Dothan Opera House and will perform the last night of the Peanut Festival in Dothan on Nov. 11.