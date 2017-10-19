/Homecoming week activities to begin

Rachel Goodwin

Staff Writer

This year’s Homecoming theme is “Falling for Troy” in an effort to remind students and alumni why they fell in love with Troy University in the first place.

“Our theme is really focused on allowing students to see how special this university is, and part of our punchline for this theme is celebrating where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going,” said Douglas Dick, a senior risk management insurance major from Panama City, Florida, and the vice president of campus activities. “It’s really just a time for us to see just how unique and wonderful this university is.”

The week will begin with a Homecoming Kick-Off event, sponsored by the University Activities Council, at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, on Bibb Graves Quad, which will include free hot dogs, hamburgers and more. Next is “Who’s Got Sound” at 6:30 p.m.

Dick said he is excited to see students at the events throughout the week.

“I think I am most looking forward to engaging more students and giving them more opportunities to really see how special Troy University really is,” Dick said. “My three goals for homecoming are independent student engagement, international student engagement and elevating the Greek experience.”

A blood drive will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Trojan Center Ballrooms.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be a Pie Palooza on the Social Quad where students can participate in a pie-eating contest and have the chance to pie people on the Homecoming court. SGA will also be selling slices of pie to support Head Start, the philanthropy for Homecoming week.

Also on Tuesday, in the Trojan Arena, there will be a Skit Night beginning at 7 p.m. Students can see skits performed by Greek and other organizations.

Students’ Palladium yearbook portraits will be taken for free at the Trojan Center food court on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dick encourages students who are involved in Homecoming to invite their friends from other organizations.

“(By) personally inviting (your friends) to attend events, I think that hopefully we’ll have such an influx in involvement and that students will really feel very much a part of this university,” Dick said.

Fall Fest is at Sorority Hill and will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This is a Trick-or-Treat for kids of all ages hosted by the sororities.

Troy’s 130th Birthday Party is on Thursday, Oct. 26, beginning at noon in Trojan Dining. There will be all kinds of food served, including cake.

On Tuesday, a tailgate event begins at 7 p.m. at Tailgate Terrace, followed by an NPHC Step Tease.

On Friday, Oct. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a Starving and Carving event on the Social Quad. Dick said that “the first 300 students (at this event) will get free Chick-fil-A because they are sponsoring the event, and we are also going to be having some pumpkin-carving activities going on there.”

Friday night, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be a pep rally at Janice Hawkins Park. Also on Friday, there will be a dance competition in the Trojan Arena starting at 7 p.m., followed by a concert downtown.

Also on Friday, there will be street painting beginning at 9 p.m. outside Sartain Hall. This is an opportunity for different organizations to come and paint a section of the street to show their school spirit.

Laken Berry, a senior social work major from Athens and vice president of legislative affairs, said she wants to see students participating in all the events, especially because of this year’s theme.

“This is a week for everybody, not just for certain people,” Berry said. “We are really excited for seeing people’s participation in (Homecoming) and having everyone brought into the idea of ‘Falling for Troy’ all over again.

“Homecoming is a week for everyone to be reminded of how they got here and what got them here.”

The Homecoming Parade will be on Saturday, Oct. 28, beginning at 10 a.m. in downtown Troy.

The Trojan Walk will start at 12:15 p.m. the same day at Tailgate Terrace.

All these events lead up to the Homecoming game beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium, where the Trojans will play Georgia Southern.

A Homecoming Step Show will be held in Claudia Crosby Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Students can stay updated on the events going on throughout the week by reading pamphlets that are going to be given to every student living on campus.

`Follow @TroyHomecoming17 on Instagram and keep up with @TroySGA on Instagram and Twitter for more information.