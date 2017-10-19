/Lose yourself in the fantasy of on-campus student theater

Emily Foster

Staff Writer

With Troy’s theater department continuing its performances of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” it’s about time we talked about why you should participate in the experience as an audience member.

Supporting the theater by attending productions is a joy that you get to share with those around you. There are many ways for students to get involved with the theater.

If you have a knack for acting and a love for the stage, you can audition to be a part of one of Troy’s productions. You don’t even have to be a theater major — anyone can audition.

If you’re more into watching what is happening on the stage, you can support the theater department in an even more important way: showing up. At Troy, you can show your support for the theater department by purchasing $5 tickets with your student ID card and going out for a fun night of entertainment.

In Troy, there’s not always a whole lot going on, but one of the great experiences that you can have with your friends is watching a performance. It’s guaranteed to be fun and entertaining and is an activity you can do together to support your school.

The actors, faculty and crew who are a part of each production prepare for months and put countless hours in to prepare truly spectacular shows. However, all their hard effort would go to waste if no one showed up to see the final product.

Theater provides an escape from the everyday stresses of school, work and relationships. It’s an opportunity to lose yourself in a story and let your imagination fly.

Generally, seeing a theater production is far cheaper and more memorable than going to see a movie. A show requires you to engage, use your imagination, and invest in the story and the characters; afterwards, you can discuss your thoughts and opinions on the show with friends.

Shows performed in the theater are meant to impact you in some way. As Willem Dafoe said, “Great theater is about challenging how we think and encouraging us to fantasize about a world we aspire to.”

Some will address hard topics that will make you think, like “Flyin’ West,” performed last year at Troy, a play that addressed racism and the trials that African-Americans faced in the late 19th century.

Some will help you to remember the carefree joy of being young, like this year’s “Peter and the Starcatcher.” This play is meant to provide the origin story for Peter Pan and bring out the child-like wonder we all used to know.

Many people are involved in the preparation for a play, from the sound and lighting technicians, costumes designers, the backstage crew and directors and actors. Each show is filled with love and magic, and you get to complete the experience by being in the audience.

When you go to see a play, you get in return just as much as you invest. The care put into the production of each show is tangible and meant just for you.

With “Peter and the Starcatcher” continuing for three more nights — Oct. 19, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. in the TC Theatre — students have a prime opportunity to sit and enjoy a performance. Make sure you don’t miss out!