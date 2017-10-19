/Trojan soccer shuts out Georgia State in 3-0 win

Augusto Rossi

Staff Writer

The Troy soccer team won its second straight game by a score of 3-0 against Georgia State on Thursday at the Troy Soccer Complex.

The Trojans started fast and maintained a constant offensive pressure, which earned them their seventh shutout of the season.

Troy was led by sophomore forward Qarli Stone, who scored a goal in each half. She has scored four goals so far this season.

Only 2:58 into the game, Troy’s Emily Stearns scored the first goal of the match, and her first of the season. It was the quickest score by the Trojans since Chelsea Williams scored 110 seconds into a match against Austin Peay in 2015.

The Trojans wasted no time in scoring again. This time it was Stone who found the back of the net in the 11th minute for her third goal of the season. She scored once more from nine yards away in the 63rd minute, effectively putting away the Panthers for good.

Stone’s performance included a flurry of five shots, four of which were on target.

Georgia State managed only two shots on goal, both of which were cleaned up by Trojan goalkeeper Mikki Lewis. The senior has 30 career shutouts and 37 career victories with Troy.

“To be able to come out within the first 15 minutes of the second half and put the game to bed was good for the girls,” said Troy Head Coach Ged O’Connor. “The best thing is two games, two clean sheets, which is something that we’ve been preaching to the girls.”

Troy will return to action Friday when it plays on the road at Texas State. That match is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Two days later, the Trojans will play at Louisiana at 1 p.m. on Sunday for their final road match of the season.