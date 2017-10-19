/Why take the letters?

April Garrett

Copy Editor

Many students believe the letters they get in the mail about honor societies are a scam or they are useless. Some invites from honor societies are, in fact, a scam. Students must be informed about which honor societies are real; thankfully, Troy’s website has a list of all the societies that have chapters on campus.

Scammers use the ruse of an honor society to get money out of college students and their parents since the real societies require dues. This cost is the main reason students don’t accept invitations sent to them.

Most societies will not only have dues for the national organization but will have dues for the specific chapter at the university. For a college student who is also worrying about paying rent and buying groceries, paying to be in an honor society is not a priority.

Students also don’t join some honor societies because they don’t send direct invitations to them. A few societies will send the student a personal email or letter about being accepted, but others require the students to be proactive and contact the society themselves to join.

Honor societies like Omicron Delta Kappa, which recognizes leadership in multiple areas including athletics, community service and journalism, have applications students must fill out and turn in before being considered for membership. Between writing papers and studying for tests, applying for honor societies isn’t high on a student’s to-do list.

First and foremost, it’s called an honor society for a reason; it is an honor to be a member. It shows that the student has excelled in some way.

The recognition of these achievements comes when the student is able to participate in induction ceremonies and receive certificates or pins. Becoming a member means being able to buy honor stoles or cords to wear at graduation and in graduation photos.

Being part of an honor society provides scholarship and internship opportunities and offers leadership opportunities. Students vote their peers into officer positions, which adds more weight to a line on a resume than just being part of the honor society.

When convincing students to join the honor society, meeting people in a student’s department is a major talking point for Sigma Tau Delta President JohnReid McGlamory, a senior English language arts education major from Andalusia.

“(Sigma Tau Delta) gives our students a title and a standard to reach and hold themselves to while also getting to meet and know both English students and faculty members while spreading the importance of an English degree,” said McGlamory.

Honor societies also help students make connections with students and faculty outside their departments. Societies like Alpha Lambda Delta, an honor society for first-year students, and Phi Kappa Phi, an honor society for upperclassmen, are not set to a single department but recognize excellence over the university as a whole.

Students can also get ahead in their careers after graduation through honor societies. Kappa Pi, an honor society for art students, “helps to build connections with prospective employers and clients,” said Kayle Weeks, a junior graphic design major from Troy and member of Kappa Pi.

With 28 honor societies on the Troy campus alone, there are plenty of options for students to find at least one if not multiple societies to work toward an invitation to so they can receive recognition for their hard work and dedication to their education.