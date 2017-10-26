/Cook Out restaurant to move into old Trojan Zone building

Tori Bedsole

Features Editor

A new restaurant will be moving into the former Trojan Zone building on U.S. Highway 231, according to Mayor Jason Reeves.

Cook Out, a North Carolina-based restaurant known for its burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and milkshakes, has purchased the building and is preparing to open there.

The chain was founded in 1989 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and currently has locations in 10 states, including Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

According to Cook Out’s official website, the restaurant’s motto is “To serve customers the highest quality food in the least amount of time in a professional well run way, overall to be the best in the QSR (quick-service restaurant) business.”

There are currently two Cook Out locations in Alabama — one in Tuscaloosa and the other in Jacksonville.