/Phi Alpha Honor Society for social work here

Hayden Freese

Contributor

Abby Taylor

Online Content Editor

Phi Alpha Honor Society begins its legacy as Troy’s first honor society for only social work majors.

The society is now recognized as an official organization after being approved at the Student Government Association’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Alisia Tanner, a senior social work major from Ozark and president of Phi Alpha, said she hopes social work majors will find a sense of community through Phi Alpha, along with networking opportunities.

“Our goals as an organization are to promote humanitarian goals and garner a close relationship among social work students,” Tanner said.

According to Tanner, Phi Alpha’s membership is designed to push those who excel both in and outside the classroom by having good grades and helping others.

According to Tanner, the social work department decided there was a need to bring social work students together, while also giving them networking opportunities after they graduate.

Phi Alpha has several community service projects underway, the next event being a project for the Pike County Department of Human Resources.

“I’d like for students to engage in the community through public service to increase their awareness of community issues,” said Jalonta Jackson, a social work lecturer and co-adviser of Phi Alpha.

Members of Phi Alpha will purchase items, as well as cleaning and painting DHR’s observation rooms to make them more welcoming for families.

The group is traveling to DHR on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. to deliver the items and decorate the rooms, according to the organization’s flyers.

On Nov. 9 at 2 p.m., members can participate in “Thankful Trojan” at Troy Health and Rehabilitation Center by donating requested items and interacting with the residents.

“I hope this awareness (from community service) will further students’ passion to engage in social work practice professionally and enhance their desire to advocate and promote social justice,” Jackson said.

Registries have been created by Phi Alpha on Target and Walmart’s websites for donations for these two service projects.

The group anticipates organizing more service projects in the future.

“I think it would be important for students in social work to know that we are here, and we are new, but we do look forward to getting everybody together and being united in our goals,” Tanner said.

“This (Phi Alpha) can help us spread social work as a major in general and hopefully reduce that stigma outside of college campuses,” Tanner said.

Those interested in volunteering with Phi Alpha on upcoming projects or becoming a member can email phialpha@troy.edu.