/Women’s golf struggles in South Carolina

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

Michael Shipma

Sports Editor

The Troy women’s golf team had a tough outing in the final two rounds of the Palmetto Intercollegiate at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina, finishing in a tie for 16th place out of the 17 teams that competed in the tournament.

After finishing the first round in 11th, the Trojans shot progressively worse as a team, causing them to result in a tie with Tulsa. When it was all said and done, the Trojans had an overall score of 72-over 936.

Juniors Sarah Harrison and Lindsey Harrison were the highest-placing players for Troy at the end of the tournament after both finished in a tie for 59th place at 18-over par.

Sarah Harrison shot a 4-over in the tournament to start in a tie for 48th, but a pair of 7-over rounds to end the tournament caused her to fall in the rankings. She also managed 27 pars and a team-high six birdies in the tournament.

She was joined by Lindsey, who also dropped in the rankings after a slow first and third rounds. Lindsey Harrison scored 36 pars, the most on the team — and almost the field — along with three birdies.

Freshman Eva Fabricius-Bierre finished the tournament tied for 63rd place at 19-over par. Fabricius-Bierre scored 31 pars and six birdies.

Junior Antonia Poate finished in 78th place at 27-over par. Poate scored 29 pars and five birdies. She was followed by junior Bianca Lohbauer, who finished the tournament in 83rd place at 30-over par. Lohbauer scored 30 pars and shot four birdies.

No eagles were scored by Troy in this tournament.

On Oct. 30-31, the women’s golf team will compete in the Idle Hour Collegiate Championship in Macon, Georgia, in its last tournament of 2017. The event will be hosted by Mercer University.