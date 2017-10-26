/Women’s tennis falls short at ITA regionals in Auburn

Scott Watkins

Staff Writer

The Troy women’s tennis team took part in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals over the weekend in Auburn, but had only one doubles pair go through to the finals.

Seniors Efriliyah Herlina, Sanae Ohta and Nancy Karaky all played in the first day of the ITA Southern Regional on Friday.

Karaky lost to Madeline Meredith of Auburn in two sets before defeating Southern Mississippi. Ohta was defeated by Ole Miss and Tulane, and Herlina was defeated by Caroline Turner of Auburn.

In doubles play, Ohta and Karaky fell in a close match to LSU, 8-6.

On Saturday, Karaky and Herlina each won in their consolation matches while the doubles duo of Ohta and Karaky defeated McNeese State to advance to the consolation semifinals.

Karaky fell on Sunday to LSU’s Kennen Johnson 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinal. Herlina then lost to Rikeetha Pereira of Southern Mississippi 6-4, 6-3.

The doubles team of Ohta and Karaky defeated Louisiana Tech to advance to the consolation final where they were defeated by last year’s Sun Belt champion Louisiana-Monroe.

Troy will return to action this Friday for a three-day tournament at the Roberta Allison Classic in Tuscaloosa.