/Halloween edition trivia

1. What is the real name of the clown from “It” (2017)?

a) Ronald

b) Pennywise

c) Happy Slappy

d) Twisty

2. How many “Friday the 13th” movies have been made thus far?

a)7

b) 9

c) 24

d) 11

3. What inanimate object does the fictional serial killer Charles Lee Ray take the form of in “Child’s Play” (1998)?

a) A chainsaw

b) A noose

c) A doll

d) A car

4. What is the famous line from the 1999 film “The Sixth Sense”?

a) “Here’s Johnny!”

b) “It rubs the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again.”

c) “What’s in the box?”

d) “I see dead people.”

5. What Disney animated film featured the voice of Daveigh Chase, who played Samara from “The Ring” (2002)?

a) “The Little Mermaid” (1989)

b) “Lilo & Stitch” (2002)

c) “Tangled” (2010)

d) “Aladdin” (1992)

Answers

1. B 2. D 3. C 4. D 5. B