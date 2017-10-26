/Homecoming schedule changes

Lilly Casolaro

News Editor

Homecoming festivities are in full swing as the Trojans anticipate the football game on Saturday, Oct. 28, against Georgia Southern.

Douglas Dick, a senior risk management insurance major from Panama City and vice president of campus activities for the Student Government Association, announced to students some updates to the Homecoming schedule via email.

The pep rally will now be Thursday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Janice Hawkins Park Amphitheater with the theme “It’s Fall Y’all.” Attendees are encouraged to wear some flannel or fall festive clothing.

A tailgate event will be on Thursday night at 7 at Tailgate Terrace. Entry will $1 for entry, and the proceeds will benefit the Homecoming philanthropies of Head Start, Backpacks for Kids and Campus Kitchens.

T-shirts will also be available for purchase until Sunday, Oct 29, at 11:59 p.m. by going to troyhomecoming.brandnewpromo.com.

According to Dick, shirts are anticipated to come in the second week of November if not before then.

The Homecoming queen will be announced at Saturday’s game during halftime.