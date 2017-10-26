/Looking outside of Troy for fun fall getaways

Katelyn Dewrell

Living in Troy has its challenges. There aren’t many things to do, but luckily, Alabama has many fun fall getaways.

Fall is one of the best times to travel. The leaves are changing, the scenery is beautiful and the weather is cooling down.

I grew up next to the highest point in Alabama, so I was lucky to be that close to one of the most beautiful places in my state. If you do not have fall heaven in your backyard, though, there are several places in Alabama that are perfect to visit during the fall.

I have done my research and compiled a list of the three places in Alabama that I think are the best places to visit during the fall:

1. Cheaha State Park is an obvious choice for me because I grew up right next to it, and I can honestly say that it has some of the best scenery in Alabama. According to onlyinyourstate.com, Cheaha offers a

spectacular view during the fall season, and I couldn’t agree more.

2. The covered bridges in Blount County are a beautiful place to visit. While I have never been there, I have read great things about the fall scenery it has to offer. The Horton Mill, Easley and Swann covered bridges will “take you back in time,” according to AL.com.

3. Oak Mountain State Park is another place I have never been but would love to visit. Oak Mountain State Park is in Pelham.

I have many friends from Pelham who love the park and think it is a great place to go hiking during the fall. The park is the most visited state park in Alabama and is beautiful during the fall, according to AL.com.

Both Cheaha State Park and Oak Mountain State Park are listed on the fall color trails list of Sweet Home Alabama, the official travel site of Alabama.

Troy is great and has many places tucked away, but be adventurous and see what else there is to explore in Alabama.