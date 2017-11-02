/Strong second round paces women’s golf at Idle Hour tourney

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Sarah Harrison was one of three Trojans to finish in the top 25 at the Idle Hour Collegiate in Macon, Georgia, on Tuesday. Harrison placed in a tie for sixth with a score of 8 over par.

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy women’s golf team rebounded from its low finish in its last tournament to finish fifth in a field of 11 teams at the Idle Hour Collegiate on Monday and Tuesday.

The Trojans finished just 21 shots behind the hosts, Mercer, which took the top spot in the tournament at a total of 43 shots over par.

Sarah Harrison led the Trojans in the tournament, finishing in a tie for sixth place individually at 8 over par. She shot only two strokes behind the leaders and found herself in a two-way tie for sixth with Eastern Kentucky’s Elsa Moberly.

She, along with teammate Bianca Lohbauer, scored three birdies on the final six holes in the final round. Lohbauer finished the tournament tied for 20th at 16 over par.

Troy’s Lindsey Harrison scored an 18 over par, which put her in a tie for 25th place. She scored four birdies in her final

round.

Eva Fabricius-Bierre finished the tournament tied for 34th place at 22 over par. Abby Parks finished in a tie for 60th place at 36 over par, and Antonia Poate finished in 63rd place at 39 over par.

The women’s team looked like a different group from its last tournament. After finishing next to last in its last outing, the women’s team used a 1-under-par score as a team in the second round.

The team shot a combined 25 over par at 313 in round one. In round two, the team score was 20 over par at 308. On the third and final day, the score was 19 over par at 307. The overall score for Troy at the end of the tournament was 64 over par at 928.

The women’s golf team won’t see another tournament until next year. On Feb. 26-27, the team will compete in The Dickson, which is held in The Woodlands, Texas. This tournament will be hosted by the University of Houston.