/Troy soccer team shuts out Georgia Southern on senior day

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Midfielder sophomore Julia Winter scored the first of five goals for the Trojans in their 5-0 victory over Georgia Southern on Sunday. Winter leads the team in goals (9), shots (38) and shots on goal (23).

Augusto Rossi

Staff Writer

The Troy soccer team defeated Georgia Southern 5-0 on Sunday at the Troy Soccer Complex, earning its seventh shutout of the season.

The Trojans were dominant on the offensive side of the field from start to finish, scoring two goals in the first 45 minutes and then three more goals in the second half. It was the largest margin of victory the Trojans have ever recorded in a conference victory in their history.

“It was a great team performance and a great way to honor our seniors in their final home game,” said Head Coach Ged O’Connor. “You always want to have momentum heading into the conference tournament.

“It’s going to be tough playing (Georgia Southern) again in just a few days.”

Midfielder sophomore Julia Winter was the first Troy player to find the back of the net, scoring off a Mecca Cobbin pass just six minutes in. It was Winter’s fifth goal in the last six games and Cobbin’s fourth assist of the season.

The second goal came courtesy of Amber Harless at the 41-minute mark. Sophomore Kate Lorenz picked up the assist on the goal, her first of three in the match. In the meantime, she became just the sixth Trojan to record three assists in a single match.

After halftime in the 57th minute, Lorenz dished out her second assist, this time to Cobbin. Lorenz’s cross found the foot of Cobbin, who scored her second goal of the season.

Just 28 seconds later, Lorenz again gave out an assist, with another cross finding the freshman Ally Bayer for Bayer’s first career goal.

It didn’t take long for Bayer to score her second career goal, scoring again in the 61st minute off a corner from Kiersten Edlund.

With the win, the Trojans moved into third place in the seeding for the Sun Belt championship, which was held Wednesday in Foley. There, Troy faced the Eagles again, but due to a late start time, that match will not be in this issue of the Tropolitan.

The Trojans will play to continue their season, and the match will be broadcast live on troytrojans.com and SunBeltSports.org.