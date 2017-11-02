/Men’s tennis completes play Sunday at Juan Varon Memorial Invitational

(PHOTO/ Zenith Shreshta) The Troy men's team only played four players over the weekend at the Juan Varon Memorial Invitational, picking up three singles wins in the process.

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

The Troy men’s tennis team found some success in a small field over the weekend in the Juan Varon Memorial Invitational, with only four Trojans playing.

The Trojans faced small colleges and universities, mostly from Florida, in an eight-team invitational hosted by Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

On day one of the tournament, Troy’s Ignacio Rodriguez defeated his opponent from Embry-Riddle University 6-3, 6-1. Rodriguez won his second match 6-2, 6-1 against Flagler College to advance to the final round in his group.

Shaaz Peerani picked up a win against Embry-Riddle, defeating his opponent 6-4, 6-3.

Chris Tasker fell 7-5, 4-6 (10-2) to Flagler College. Sam Bird fell 6-4, 6-0 in his match against Embry-Riddle.

Troy did not fare as well in doubles matches. Peerani and Tasker fell 6-3 to Saint Leo University. Bird and Rodriguez fell twice in matches against Flagler College and Stetson University — both by a score of 6-2.

On day two, Rodriguez was defeated by Willem Van Den Akker of St. Leo University, the eventual champion of the group, by a score of 6-2, 6-1.

In his singles match, Bird lost 6-3, 6-4 to Daniel Arrien of Flagler College. Bird got his first win of the weekend by defeating Colin McNamara of Stetson University 6-3, 6-4.

Peerani picked up a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Embry-Riddle — his second win of the weekend.

The Trojans did not win any of the singles groups. St. Leo University took five of the seven groups, while Flagler College and Embry-Riddle each won one group.

Troy also did not fare well in doubles groups. St. Leo took two of the four groups, and Keiser University and Stetson University each took one group.

Next weekend, the men’s tennis team concludes the fall season in Gulf Shores at the Gulf Shores Collegiate Invitational.