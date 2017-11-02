/Men’s golf takes ninth at Steelwood Invitational

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) The Trojans struggled to move up the ranks at the Steelwood Invitational over the weekend, placing ninth out of a field of 12 teams.

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy men’s golf team shot 12-over in two rounds of play at the Steelwood Invitational to finish ninth out of a field of 12 teams.

The overall score for Troy at the end of the tournament was a 39-over par at 903. The Trojans performed solid, despite finishing near the end of the field. They shot three consistent rounds and didn’t go over 15-over par for the whole tournament.

The tournament was hosted by the University of South Alabama in Loxley and featured other Alabama schools in Alabama and UAB. Alabama took the top spot overall, shooting just two shots over par as a team.

Freshman Connor Futrell had his best tournament of the season, finishing in a tie for 20th with a score of 7-over par. Futrell’s second round of the tournament was his third under par this year, a stat which leads the team. He scored 33 pars and nine birdies.

Sophomore Jake Tiffin showed tremendous improvement from the teams’ last tournament, where he finished in a tie for 62nd place. Tiffin finished this tournament in 26th place at 9-over par. He scored 31 pars and eight birdies.

Junior Callum Masters, normally a higher-placing Trojan, found some difficulty in this tournament, finishing in a tie for 34th at 13-over par. He scored a total of 32 pars to go along with five birdies.

Freshman Ike Alexander finished close behind in a tie for 36th place at 14-over par. Alexander scored 34 pars and five birdies. Freshman Fannar Steingrimsson finished the tournament in a tie for 47th place at 16-over par, scoring 29 pars and nine birdies.

The men’s team shot a combined 12-over par in round one. In round two, the Trojans finished with a combined score of 15-over par before recording a 12-over par in the third and final round.

The men’s golf team won’t see any more action until Feb. 17-18, 2018, when it heads to Gainesville, Florida, to compete in the Gator Invitational. This event will be hosted by the University of Florida.