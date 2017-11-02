/City Council debates Sunday alcohol sales

(PHOTO/ Sable Riley) An ordinance to begin Sunday alcohol sales at 1 p.m. could pass.

Lilly Casolaro

News Editor

After voters approved Sunday alcohol sales in the city of Troy, the City Council is considering an ordinance that may alter the hours in which alcohol will be sold in the corporate limits.

Some council members are proposing that alcohol sales be barred until 1 p.m., while others, including Marcus Paramore, want to keep it at noon, as stated on the ballot for the Oct. 10 referendum.

The first reading of the ordinance draft will take place at the Tuesday, Nov. 14, City Council meeting.

A second reading will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and then the ordinance will proceed to a vote.

If passed by majority, it would most likely take effect Sunday, Dec. 3, according to The Messenger newspaper.