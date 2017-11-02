/Russo crowned 2017 queen

(CONTRIBUTED/ Amy Russo) Amy Russo, a senior broadcast journalism major from Pace, Florida, was crowned the 2017 Homecoming Queen during halftime at Saturday’s football game. Russo (center) was crowned by Gov. Kay Ivey indoors due to the rain.

Rachel Goodwin

Staff Writer

Amy Russo, a senior broadcast journalism major from Pace, Florida, was crowned as Troy University’s 2017 Homecoming Queen on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Homecoming football game by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Russo said that she was honored to even be nominated and was even more excited to be chosen as Homecoming Queen.

“Winning was absolutely insane,” Russo said. “My main goal throughout all of this was to make my parents proud, and I believe I accomplished that.”

Russo explained the process of getting nominated and selected as Homecoming Queen, beginning with a “resume screening” that determined the top 15 candidates, who proceeded to a popular vote accounting for 60 percent of the scores. The interview portion accounted for 40 percent of the scores.

“That ultimately narrowed it down to the top five, and then the No. 1 candidate won,” Russo said.

Russo said she is involved in several campus activities.

She has been on the University Activities Council for four years and currently serves as the president. She is also the president of Broadcast Club, the social chair for her sorority and a Palladium staff writer.

Russo said she has also participated in the Student Government Association by serving as an at-large senator for three years and by serving as the co-chair for public relations and marketing committee.

Russo said she never thought she would be the Homecoming Queen when she came to Troy University, and she said her goal is to inspire people.

“I am most looking forward to representing Troy and being involved with the community as Homecoming Queen and show people that anyone can do anything that they set their mind to,” Russo said.