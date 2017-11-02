/Troy soccer falls in first round of Sun Belt Tournament

Michael Shipma

Sports Editor

After routing Georgia Southern 5-0 three days prior, the Troy soccer team lost to the Eagles 2-1 in Wednesday’s first round of the Sun Belt Tournament.

After getting on the board first in the 61st minute, the Trojans gave up two goals in seven minutes that knocked them out of the tournament and ended their season.

Georgia Southern goalkeeper Lauren Karinshak was key for the Eagles, saving six of Troy’s seven shots on goal in the match. Most of both teams’ shots came after halftime, with a combined four shots between the two in the first 45 minutes.

Sophomore Kiersten Edlund scored Troy’s lone goal of the evening, putting away a penalty kick that resulted from a Georgia Southern hand ball in the penalty area. That goal came in the 61st minute, and put the third-seeded Trojans ahead in the second half.

The Eagles were quick to respond, however, as Sarah Price scored a brace for Georgia Southern to secure the lead and the win. Her first score came on a shot from distance that found the back of the net in the 72nd minute, followed by a shot to the far post in the 79th minute.

The Eagles managed only three shots on frame in the match, but it was all they needed to advance to Friday’s semifinals. There, they will face Coastal Carolina, who upset second-seeded Texas State earlier in the day.

Troy, on the other hand, will return home empty-handed.