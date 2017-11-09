/Letter to the editor: Don’t trivialize disrespect

On Oct. 31, the administration of Troy University released a statement denouncing the uncivil actions of Andrew Dearing, the president of FarmHouse fraternity, after a video was released of him and other members of the university’s chapter of FarmhHouse participating in controversial activities.

Their actions not only mocked the university’s ideal of celebrating differences justly and respectfully, but also the very standard of Troy University as being the international institution of Alabama and a beacon of diversity throughout the South.

I, William Jackson, stand with the alumni, faculty, staff, current students, and the Trojan Community who have found these actions distasteful, and hereby demand the immediate expulsion of Andrew Dearing and the suspension of Troy University’s chapter of FarmHouse.

Too often these microaggressions are allowed to go unpunished. However, we understand that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice, inclusiveness and the promotion of new concepts and ideas everywhere.

As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single moment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” We are ONE TROY.

If Troy University chooses to ignore the actions of Andrew Dearing and the members of the FarmHouse organization, it will be sending a message that threatens our sense of community. We must not get into the habit of trivializing disrespect when it comes to culture and the diversity.

Troy University is a place that has taught me to be respectful, inclusive and most importantly a leader within my community. The most dangerous companion of ignorance is power—and Andrew Dearing, having been in former roles of leadership at Troy University and as acting president of FarmHouse, represents this doctrine of intolerance.

This is a mandate that we must continue to actively strive to educate the mind to think, the heart to feel and the body to act.

Very respectfully,

Troy Student William Jackson

Editor’s note: If you disagree with the opinions expressed in this letter or in any content on this page, feel free to respond with your own letter or article. Contact opinion@tropnews.com with your concerns.