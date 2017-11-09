/Anti-bullying summit is today in HAL Hall: Event to address campus harassment issues

Zach Henson

Staff Writer

The Troy University Office of Civic Engagement will hold an Anti-Bullying Summit to address bullying and harassment issues on campus.

The event will be on Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Hawkins-Adams-Long Hall of Honor from 9 a.m. to noon.

Avery Livingston, the coordinator of the office of civic engagement, said that the summit will focus on the extent of bullying and harassment at Troy and what can be done to resolve it.

“Very often we think bullying ends when you graduate high school, but it really doesn’t,” Livingston said. “There are different types of bullying that go on in college campuses all the time.”

The summit will begin in a conference style and will feature four speakers: assistant professors of school counseling Sherrionda Crawford and Laura Hodges and human resources faculty Jenna Richards and Kara Hall. After a short break, the summit will split into smaller focus groups of both faculty and students.

“I don’t want this just to be a place where everyone can air their grievances; that is not the point of this summit,” Livingston said. “It’s supposed to be a directed conversation about what we can do better.”

She said that the summit is timely due to recent university incidents regarding potential bullying and harassment.

Livingston said that students think bullying does not affect them, but she still encourages them to participate.

“If you’re part of the Troy community, you should care that certain students are having this (bullying) experience,” Livingston said. “The extent is vast.

“It’s not just hazing; it’s not just harassment. There is a bigger conversation to be had about ‘Is this a welcoming environment for all types of people?’”

Livingston said she hopes the summit will become a yearly event that will cause policy change from the administrative level to “make Troy more welcoming.”

Attending students will be given excuses applicable for all classes and are encouraged to RSVP at the Eventbrite Anti-Bullying Summit page.