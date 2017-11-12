/Chunn sets school record, Troy beats Coastal Carolina 42-17

The Troy football team improved to 8-2 on the season after cruising past Coastal Carolina 42-17 in Conway, South Carolina, on Saturday.

Michael Shipma

Sports Editor

Running back Jordan Chunn set the all-time school record for most career touchdowns scored, as Troy rolled past Coastal Carolina 42-17 on Saturday.

Despite only rushing for 30 yards on 12 carries, Chunn’s lone score of the day broke Danny Grant’s record that was set back in 1968.

Coming into Conway, South Carolina, riding a three-game win streak, the Trojans let some early momentum carry them all the way to a victory in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. That momentum came courtesy of return man Marcus Jones, who returned two of Coastal Carolina’s first three kickoffs for touchdowns to tie an NCAA record.

The Trojans’ defense also continued to show its worth, holding the hosts to 258 total yards and 17 points. Troy recorded 13 tackles for loss – including five sacks – and allowed 94 yards on the ground. It’s the seventh game this season in which the Trojans have held their opponent to under 100 yards rushing.

Furthermore, as of the end of this game, Troy is one of just three teams in the nation to have held all of their opponents to 24 points or less in each game this season.

Saturday night, that defense was led by cornerback Blace Brown, who snagged two interceptions for the third time in his career. The first of those came early in the first quarter, and stopped a promising Chanticleer drive in its tracks at the two yard line.

That interception was rewarded by a Troy interception on its ensuing drive, as Brandon Silvers’ pass was picked off by Coastal Carolina’s Preston Carey. That turnover led to a 39-yard field goal for the Chanticleers, making the score 7-3.

The ensuing kickoff went to Jones, who – after taking his first return 91 yards for a score – took this kick back 87 yards for the touchdown. In total, he had three returns for 194 yards in the game.

Coastal Carolina wasn’t done, however, as quarterback Kilton Anderson threw a 31-yard TD pass to wide receiver Malcolm Williams to make the score 14-10 later in the first quarter.

The Trojans responded with a pair of rushing touchdowns, as Silvers and Chunn both found the endzone before halftime. Chunn’s historic touchdown came with 8:26 left in the second quarter on an eight-yard run that ended with a diving effort from the senior.

After halftime, the Chanticleers cut into Troy’s lead with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Anderson to make the score 28-17. It was the last time they scored in the game.

The Trojans responded with a rushing touchdown from running back Josh Anderson, as well as a 19-yard TD pass from Silvers to wide receiver Deondre Douglas.

Silvers finished the game with 206 yards passing on 18 of 30 completions, two total touchdowns, and one interception.

Now with a 5-1 record in the Sun Belt, Troy will look to continue in its quest for a conference title. It will do so after a bye week, when it faces Texas State at home on Nov. 24.