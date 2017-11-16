/Students display skill in fall dance showcase

(PHOTO/ Chloe Lyle) Various student-choreographed and -performed numbers are being showcased during the dance department’s fall showcase. Performances will be held on Nov. 16-17 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Emily Foster

Staff Writer

Troy’s dance department began its weeklong run of the Fall Dance show, a student choreography showcase, on Monday, Nov. 13.

The showcase features 63 dancers and a wide spectrum of styles and music. It started with an upbeat Broadway-esque number and also included contemporary, hip-hop, ballroom, tap and more.

“There’s some pieces in it that have a lot to say, and there are also pieces that are just really fun and really high energy and very entertaining that people will enjoy watching,” said Graham Butler, a freshman theater education major from Dothan who danced in one of the pieces. “It will make them feel good.”

The dance students who have choreographed and danced in the show have been working for months to provide a spectacular showcase.

“This group of choreographers and dancers has made this process the easiest we have ever undergone,” said Deborah Hicks, a coordinator of dance. “Their artistic vision, preparation, work ethic and professionalism during rehearsals are responsible for how smooth the last several months have gone.”

The choreography, music choice, lighting design and performances have all been created and carried out by students.

“It’s been a really fun process,” Butler said. “Because this is a student-choreographed show, the faculty have kind of taken a step back from it and let students really run everything.”

The showcase is an annual event that allows students to display their talent and hard work in a public event.

“It’s important because it gives the dancers an opportunity to not only apply what they’ve been learning but to show it to people who hopefully can appreciate it,” said Christian Carlson, a senior theater major from Brewton who attended Tuesday night’s performance.

“From the theater world, you don’t see

a whole lot of completely student-done work, so I thought that was really cool. I thought there were a lot of pieces that were stellar.”

Some pieces are simple and lighthearted, while others are deep and inspiring. While the meaning behind a piece may not be immediately evident, Hicks said that there is no wrong way to see dance.

“Dance is evocative,” Hicks said. “The audience will feel before they understand what they are seeing for some of the pieces.

“Whatever a person senses while watching is right.”

The show lasts about two hours with an intermission. Tickets are $5 and are sold in the Trojan Center box office between Monday and Friday from 1-5 p.m.

Those who wish to attend need to get tickets soon, as the shows are selling out fast.

Shows will take place on Nov. 16-17 at 7 p.m. and on Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Long Hall Dance Studio.

“I think that there’s something for everybody, really,” Carlson said. “I would definitely recommend this show to people.”