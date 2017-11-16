/Troy football cruises past conference foe Coastal Carolina 42-17 to improve to 8-2

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Following this eight-yard TD run in the second quarter of Saturday’s 42-17 win over Coastal Carolina, senior running back Jordan Chunn became Troy’s all-time leader in career touchdowns scored. The previous record was held by Danny Grant in 1968.

Wesley Kirchharr

Staff Writer

The Troy Trojans took the driver’s seat in the Sun Belt Conference after routing Coastal Carolina 42-17 on Saturday. The Trojans downed the Chanticleers behind record-breaking performances from every unit of Troy’s game.

After a second-quarter rushing touchdown from running back Jordan Chunn, Chunn took the top spot in Troy’s all-time record book for the most touchdowns scored. Chunn’s 46th score pushed him past Danny Grant, a 2013 inductee into the Troy Sports Hall of Fame.

Marcus Jones also made history on the teal turf, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns to tie the NCAA record. Jones became just the 24th player in FBS history to have accomplished such a feat.

On defense, the Trojans held Coastal Carolina to 94 yards rushing, marking the seventh time this season Troy’s defense has held its opponent to under 100 yards on the ground. That accomplishment is tied for the school’s FBS record.

Along with Chunn’s performance on the ground, quarterback Brandon Silvers threw for 206 yards, completing 18 of 30 passes with a score on the ground and through the air. Behind Silvers, Troy tallied 381 total yards, outpacing the Chanticleers by 123 yards to keep Troy’s four-game win streak alive heading into a bye week.

“Anytime you can go on the road and handle business in our conference, it’s a positive,” said Head Coach Neal Brown following the win. “We’ve got to finish the year.

“We’re sitting here at the same record we were last year after 10 games. Last year we lost two of the last three during the regular season. But we’re proud of where we’re at.”

Jones returned the opening kick 91 yards to give Troy a 7-0 advantage. Coastal Carolina drove down the field on the ensuing drive, chipping away at the deficit with a 39-yard field goal. Jones then took the next kickoff 87 yards to give Troy a 14-3 advantage before the Trojan offense could take the field.

Troy’s defense also turned heads on a national level, holding Coastal Carolina to just 2.5 yards per carry and only 94 yards on the day, living up to its sixth ranking in national rush defense. Troy is ranked first nationally in red zone defense after denying the Chanticleers on their only trip.

Troy’s opponents have left the red zone with points only 17 times out of 29 trips. Tron Folsom led the Trojan defense with 11 tackles, pushing his total to 27 stops in the past two games alone. Blace Brown and Marcus Webb also highlighted the Trojan defense, picking off two passes and recording 2.5 of Troy’s five sacks, respectively.

Troy looks ahead to a bye week of preparation leading up to next week’s Black Friday matchup against Sun Belt foe Texas State. Kickoff for senior day is set for 3 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Veterans Memorial Stadium.