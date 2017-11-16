/Men’s tennis wraps up fall season at CCB Invitational

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy men’s tennis team competed in the CCB Invitational over the weekend and faced both highs and lows during its tournament play. The tournament was hosted by the University of Alabama and included 11 teams.

The Trojans’ Antonia Selma won his draw 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over his Portland opponent. This win advanced him into Saturday’s second round against UAB. Selma, paired with Mustapha Belacora, won their doubles match 8-4 against the University of South Alabama. Selma won his consolation draw against LIU Brooklyn 6-3, 6-1.

Belacora, after his doubles win with Selma, won his singles consolation match due to injury withdrawal. He later lost in the semifinal round 6-3, 6-4. He was scheduled to play a set against teammate Andy Lau, but Belacora withdrew due to injury.

Lau and Pelayo Antuna won their first consolations doubles draw due to injury withdrawal and later defeated Portland to win the championship 8-5. Lau also won his first consolation singles match 6-3, 6-4 before losing his next singles match in the semifinal round.

Antuna was the lone Trojan to reach three sets on Friday. He was also the second player out of two Trojans playing on Sunday during his 7-6, 3-6, 1-6 loss.

The men’s tennis team have now finished its fall schedule and are set to play again Jan. 12-14 in the FSU Invitational.