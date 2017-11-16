/Fraternity fundraiser supports local animal shelter

(PHOTO/ Chloe Lyle) Noah Channell (left), a sophomore biomedical sciences major from Pace, Florida, and Austin Drew (right), a junior criminal justice major from Tampa, Florida, are collecting items to support Pike Animal Shelter.

Rachel Goodwin

Staff Writer

Lambda Chi Alpha and Sigma Chi fraternities are working together on a Petpalooza supply drive to support the Pike Animal Shelter.

Brady Long, a freshman resource and technology management major from Auburn and an associate of Lambda Chi Alpha, is excited to be helping the Troy community.

“I’m proud that we — as a fraternity, we can do things to help out and be proactive,” Long said.

The two fraternities are accepting all sorts of supplies, including dog and cat treats, toys, blankets and more. Long said they have gotten a few monetary donations, but they are mostly receiving supplies.

Nicholas Garrett, a freshman marketing major from Panama City Beach, Florida, and a brother of Sigma Chi, said this event is something all of the brothers of Sigma Chi are proud to be a part of.

“(This is) just a small way to help out with animals in need and a way to make a local difference,” Garrett said.

The drive will continue through Friday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Trojan Center food court.

People can also cast their votes on which pet they want to win in a pet photo contest based on the nominations submitted by student organizations. Garrett said the pet photo contest winner will be announced on Friday, Nov. 17.

The winner of the pet photo contest will win a $25 gift card to Petsense, and the picture of the pet will be displayed in the Pike Animal Shelter, according to Traci Leverett, the coordinator of student involvement and the interfraternity council adviser.

Both Long and Garrett said that the goal of the two fraternities joining together was to create unity within the fraternities at Troy.

Long said that this event was held to “help build the relationship we have with (Sigma Chi) and to help improve Greek life at Troy,” and Garrett said that the two fraternities “wanted to set aside our differences and work together to promote change.”

For further information, contact Leverett at 334-670-3049.