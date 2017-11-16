/Ma-Chis to hold heritage celebration

(PHOTO/ Olivia Daly) Shown above are Ma-Chis tribal members from last year’s annual powwow. This weekend, the tribe will be having a heritage celebration.

Lilly Casolaro

News Editor

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama will be having a celebration of its faith and heritage this weekend.

According to Vice Chief Nancy Carnley, the purpose of the event is “celebrating Christian faith and the Creek Heritage.”

The Ma-Chis citizens are “remnants of the ‘Creek Confederacy,’” and are native to the southeastern part of the United States, according to the tribe’s website.

The Ma-Chis typically have an annual powwow, but it was rained out this year and replaced with the celebration.

Carnley said there will not be as much dancing or drumming as at the powwow, but there will still be demonstrations and crafts to partake in.

Tribal people will showcase tool making, pottery, basket making and more. Additionally, opportunities for children to participate in other activities, such as bead making, will be provided.

The celebration will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Church on the Circle (2017 Boll Weevil Circle) in Enterprise.

In addition to the festivities, dinner will be served by the church, and a staff member will “present a sermon,” according to Carnley.

She said attendees can enter from Enterprise Career Center Drive, and the event is free and open to the public.