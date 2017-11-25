/Troy routs Texas State 62-9 on senior day

The Trojans improved to 9-1 on the season after cruising past Texas State 62-9 at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Wesley Kirchharr

Staff Writer

The Troy football team scored the most points in school history against an FBS opponent and racked up 641 yards of offense en route to a 62-9 victory over Texas State on Friday.

In a senior day showdown, quarterback Brandon Silvers led his team to its highest scoring game in Veterans Memorial Stadium since the 2013 season. Silvers completed 22 of 30 passes for 384 yards and no interceptions, as Troy improved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Sun Belt this season.

In the midst of a flurry of big plays for the Trojans, Silvers connected with Tevaris McCormick, Sam Letton, Tray Eafford, and Clark Quisenberry for half of Troy’s eight total touchdowns.

Backup QB Kaleb Barker also got in on the action, completing all four of his passes and throwing for a touchdown of his own as well.

The defense also continued its dominant streak, holding the Bobcats to 300 yards of total offense and forcing four turnovers. Those turnovers led to 24 points by the Trojans.

On special teams, Tyler Sumpter hit a pair of field goals from 32 and 24 yards out, while Jordan Chunn rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Sophomore running back B.J. Smith also scored for the Trojans as part of his 12-carry, 41-yard day.

It didn’t take long for Troy to get on the board in the first half, as Silvers through a 10-yard TD pass to McCormick 39 seconds into the game. It was the first of seven Trojan scores in the first half, as the home team exploded for a 41-0 lead going into halftime.

The second half was much the same story, as the Trojans outscored the Bobcats 21-9 in the half.

Troy looks ahead now to its last regular season game of the year; a matchup with fellow Sun Belt frontrunner Arkansas State on the road with a conference’s title on the line. Kickoff time as well as broadcasting information in Jonesboro, Arkansas, is TBD.