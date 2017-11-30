/Record-setting defense paces Trojans in win

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Sophomore guard Harriet Winchester scored a team-high 17 points in 21 minutes in the Trojans’ 95-66 win over Tennessee State on Monday night in Nashville. Before Monday’s game, Winchester was averaging 8.3 points per game.

Wesley Kirchharr

Staff Writer

In the first game back from fall break, the Troy women’s basketball team cruised past Tennessee State 95-66 Monday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 3-1 Trojans tormented Tennessee State on its home court, outscoring the hosts in every quarter and forcing Tennessee State to commit 46 turnovers, a new Troy program high. Those turnovers led to 56 Trojan points, compared to just 13 from the Tigers.

The win added to the Trojans’ coming off a three-game stretch with an average of 93.6 points per game, including 93 points in a win over Alabama State as well as in a three-point loss to Ole Miss.

Four Trojans scored in double digits, with Harriet Winchester and Kayla Robinson leading the way with 17 and 12 points, respectively. Sky’Lynn Holmes chipped in 12 points as well as grabbing 14 rebounds to tally her second consecutive double-double.

The Trojans never trailed in the game and led in nearly every stat category. Troy shot 42.4 percent from the field to the Tigers’ 34.5 percent.

Troy also tallied 25 steals in the game, ranking second in program history. This gave the Trojans a 56-13 advantage in points off turnovers and attributed to Troy’s 24 fast break points and 54 points in the paint.

After the starters developed a convincing lead, the Trojan bench also got in on the action as 11 players provided at least 10 minutes of play and a combined 55 points.

The Trojans return home Friday to take on a 4-2 Jacksonville team in Trojan Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN3.