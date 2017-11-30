/Baskin-Robbins ice cream location opening in February

Zach Henson

Staff Writer

A Baskin-Robbins franchise, most known for its ice cream, is set to open in late February on Highway 231, according to its owner Mike Patel.

The location will take the place of Tasteez, a former restaurant, set between Ruby Tuesday and Lee’s Chinese Buffet.

Patel, who already owns the Subway sandwich shop in Troy’s Walmart, said that Troy is an active market in which to invest.

According to Patel, Baskin-Robbins has a large selection of ice cream and an international image, which sets it apart from its competitors.

“It’s just fun for kids to go to Baskin-Robbins,” Patel said. “Because it’s a well-known brand, everybody knows Baskin-Robbins.”

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said it’s exciting to see that Troy is attracting new business and nationally known brands.

“These (new businesses) add to the overall quality of life, appeal and economic growth of our community,” Reeves said.

Patel invites everyone to enjoy not only ice cream but drinks as well, and he expects promotions and activities for Troy students.