/Santa Claus is coming to TC

(GRAPHIC/ James Shipma)

Troy Circle K is sponsoring “An Afternoon with Santa” to raise money for Troy Animal Rescue Project (TARP) veterinarian bills.

The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Trojan Center Ballroom A.

According to Circle K President Matthew Pisarski, a sophomore sport management major from Bowling Green, Ohio, the organization wanted to hold an event that faculty and staff members could bring their children to, comparable to Haunted Hill that is organized by the sororities each Halloween.

“Troy Animal Rescue Project wanted to have an event with Santa,” Pisarski said. “We hope that the faculty and staff will bring their kids.”

The event is $5 per child and includes two photos with Santa emailed to the parent, a goody bag, face painting and a craft, according to Pisarski. Santa will also read stories to the children during the event.

“This is the first year Circle K is sponsoring the event,” Pisarski said. “We are happy to help.”

According to Circle K Secretary and TARP volunteer Shelby Hughes, a junior global business major from Troy, because TARP does not discriminate against animals with severe injuries and illnesses, the organization is faced with a large amount in vet bills.

“We have taken in several severe cases lately, and our vet bills are more than $10,000,” Hughes said. “We are hoping that getting the faculty and staff involved will raise enough money to lower those bills.

“Any spare change will help.”

Hughes said this event is also meant to highlight the issue of animal abuse in Pike County.

“We want to get our name (TARP’s) out there more,” Hughes said. “We also need volunteers to do things like walk the dogs.”

The event is open to children of all ages.