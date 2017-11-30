/SGA follows up on Night Walk issues

(PHOTO/ Nilotpal Mukherjee) Senator Emma Turner, a junior exercise science major from Huntsville, and SGA’s Student Welfare Chair, said that the university has already made improvements based off the list of safety concerns submitted from the Night Walk.

Hayden Freese

Staff Writer

During the last Student Government Association meeting of the semester, senators re-capped accomplishments and discussed upcoming events.

Since the most recent Night Walk in October, speed barriers have been added behind John Long Hall, according to Senator Emma Turner, a junior exercise science major from Huntsville, and SGA’s Student Welfare Chair.

The Trojan Center lot, which was once a poorly lit safety concern, now has both LED lights and operating cameras, according to Turner.

According to Turner, most students are unaware the university police can give speeding tickets, but Herbert Reeves, dean of student services, said speeding will be more enforced next semester after student concerns were expressed.

“The University has done such a great job with hearing concerns and acting on them,” Turner said. “These updates are only going to make our campus even safer.”

Also discussed at the SGA meeting was the Christmas tree lighting, which will be held Thursday, Dec. 7, at the tree outside of Smith Hall.

Douglas Dick, a senior risk management insurance major from Panama City and vice president of campus activities, said the Christmas tree lighting is a tradition on Troy’s campus, and he hopes SGA will promote the event more than previous years.

“We hope that students will have an opportunity to celebrate the season and the reason for the season,” Dick said. “It’ll be a special way to come together, and we can celebrate what it means to be a Trojan.”

All students are welcome to attend the tree lighting which will begin at 8 p.m. Free food and drinks will be served by Sodexo.