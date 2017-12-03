/Troy receives New Orleans Bowl invite slated for Dec. 16

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) After winning their first Sun Belt title since 2010, Head Coach Neal Brown and the Troy football team are headed to New Orleans to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 16.

Michael Shipma

Sports Editor

It’s official: the Troy Trojans are headed to the Big Easy to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl against North Texas on Saturday, Dec. 16.

In Head Coach Neal Brown’s third year, Troy won its first Sun Belt Conference Championship since 2010, which is also the last year that the Trojans played in the New Orleans Bowl.

Thanks in part to a Louisiana loss to Appalachian State on Saturday, the Trojans will get to play the Mean Green inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, which is also the venue for the Allstate Sugar Bowl that serves as the first round of the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is set for noon.

Tickets can be purchased through the Troy athletics department at the ticket office in Trojan Arena or by calling 334-670-3681 at the following prices:

$60 tickets located on the lower level, between the 30-yard lines

$40 tickets located on the lower level, 30-yard line to end zone OR loge sections

$20 student tickets (must show student ID, one ticket per ID)

After Brown purchased 100 tickets for Troy students to go to the game, the athletics department announced that it’s offering free tickets to the first 300 students at Tuesday’s men’s basketball game versus UAB. Tipoff at Trojan Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

North Texas is coming off a 41-17 loss at the hands of Florida Atlantic in Conference USA’s championship game, and have an overall record of 9-4.

The Mean Green and the Trojans are no strangers, however, as they have faced each other 10 times. Troy holds a commanding, 8-2 lead in the overall series, with a most recent 14-7 win over North Texas in 2012 to boot.

The Trojans are already just the third team in Sun Belt history to have won 10 games in back-to-back seasons, but will also look to win 11 games in a season for the first time since doing so in 1999 while still part of the Southland Conference.