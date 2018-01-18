/Baseball player recovering from wreck

(CONTRIBUTED/ Carla Spitulski) Bobby Spitulski (second from right) and his family were in a wreck.

Tori Bedsole

News Editor

A freshman baseball player is recovering from critical injuries due to a vehicle collision over Christmas break.

Bobby Spitulski and his family were involved in a 12-car accident on their way home from a vacation in North Carolina, according to Bobby’s mother Carla Spitulski.

“I don’t know exactly what happened,” she said. “All I know is everybody slammed on their brakes, and someone hit us and then someone hit us in the side.”

Bobby Spitulski is suffering from a fractured skull and head trauma.

“Bobby suffered the worst of the injuries,” Carla Spitulski said.

He is currently in an Orlando hospital going through physical therapy.

“Every doctor that sees him can’t believe,” Carla Spitulski said. “It is a miracle.

“It really is a God thing. They are tagging him as a miracle kid.”

She said doctors are not giving the family a timeline of his recovery, but his progress has been good so far.

“His first day of intense physical therapy, they (hospital staff) told him he needed to walk to the door, and he told them, ‘No, I’m going to walk past the door,’” Carla Spitulski said. “He is a fighter.”

She said Bobby is talking and asking how he can get back to Troy and to baseball.

“There are so many people praying, and we need continued prayers,” Carla Spitulski said. “Everyone has been amazing.

“The support we have gotten is unbelievable.”

Head Coach Mark Smartt said he hopes for Bobby Spitulski’s continued progress.

“We continue to offer prayer and support to Bobby and his family,” Smartt said. “The latest updates have shown progress, and everyone is optimistic those updates will continue to be positive.”

Senior pitcher Andrew Crane said the baseball team was “hurt” when they heard the news of the accident and immediately reached out to prayer groups in their communities.

“It was awesome to see how much love and support comes from inside a team when something devastating happens,” Crane said. “Bobby is one tough dude, and from the updates we’re receiving, he’s been doing great and making a tremendous turnaround.

“We cannot wait to have him back in the locker room and with the family where he belongs.”

A Facebook page, “Spits Prayer Group — Prayers for Bobby,” is updated daily on Bobby’s progress.

To donate to the family, visit www.youcaring.com/carlaandbobspitulski-1058803.