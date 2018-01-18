/Parking lot adds net 300 spaces, results in rezoning

(PHOTO/ Drew Akers) The new “hub of commuter parking” opened for use at the beginning of the semester, although Dean of Student Services Herbert Reeves said the parking lot still has some landscaping details that need to be completed.

Zach Henson

Assistant News Editor

The completed parking lot across Luther Drive from the Trojan Center now serves as the largest commuter lot on campus with 548 spaces.

Contractors began work for the lot in August 2017, and aside from some current landscaping, it was completed during the winter break, according to Herbert Reeves, dean of student services.

The new lot creates a net gain of 300 spaces after the closing of the lot next to Sartain Hall, according to an email from Reeves.

The Sartain parking lot was closed before the start of the spring semester to begin work on the new recreational center.

According to Troy University Police Chief John McCall, the university is planning to build another parking lot near the new recreational center once Sartain is torn down.

“They’ll put a parking lot from Hawkins back to the new health and wellness center, so that’ll add, probably, those 200 spots back over there,” McCall said.

According to McCall’s calculations, Troy will gain about 600 spaces once the recreational center and parking lot are complete.

The completion of the new commuter lot and the demolition of the Sartain lot have resulted in the rezoning of additional parking lots.

More zoning changes include the lot across Luther Drive from New Residence Hall, which is now only resident parking, and the lot behind Patterson Hall, which is now only faculty and staff parking.

Although zoning changes have been made, signage and curb colors may not yet represent these changes.

“Basically, what we’re doing is we’re telling commuters to park over here (in the new lot and by the Trojan Center),” McCall said. “This’ll pretty much be the hub of commuter parking.

“It’ll be a huge improvement for commuters.”

Other commuter lots are located behind Clements Hall, behind Hawkins Hall, near the nursing building and behind the library.

Reeves also reminded students that additional parking is available near the Trojan Arena.

The Troy University Police Department enforces student and faculty zoning from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays but reminds students to always observe illegal parking zones like yellow curbs and spaces reserved for the disabled.