NewsJanuary 18, 2018
Snow Day
(CONTRIBUTED/ Carla Spitulski) Bobby Spitulski (second from right) and his family were in a wreck.
(PHOTO/ Drew Akers) The new “hub of commuter parking” opened for use at the beginning of the semester, although Dean of Student Services Herbert Reeves said the parking lot still has some landscaping details that need to be completed.
Ulysses Wilkerson was hospitalized after allegedly resisting police arrest on Dec. 23. His mother, Angela Williams, shared this photo on Facebook on Dec. 24.
(CONTRIBUTED/ Wikimedia Commons) Kimber, a gun manufacturer, will open a factory in Troy in 2019.
(PHOTO/ Drew Akers) Although the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new rec center will take place Friday, work has already begun on the Sartain Hall parking lot.
(PHOTO/ Chloe Lyle) Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore supports the Sunday alcohol sales law, which is set to be implemented this Sunday, for the economic growth he said it will bring to Troy.
(CONTRIBUTED/ Quinton Mims) Doug Jones (left), Democratic candidate for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat, visited Troy on his campaign trail Friday, Nov. 17.
(CONTRIBUTED/ Pixabay) The Future Child Advocates of Troy club is partnering with a local mom to create a mentorship program for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorders, Down syndrome and related disorders which is set is aiming to begin fall 2018.
(PHOTO/ Nilotpal Mukherjee) Senator Emma Turner, a junior exercise science major from Huntsville, and SGA’s Student Welfare Chair, said that the university has already made improvements based off the list of safety concerns submitted from the Night Walk.
(GRAPHIC/ James Shipma) Troy Circle K is hosting "An Afternoon with Santa" on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Trojan Center Ballroom A. This event will raise money for Troy Animal Rescue Project.
(CONTRIBUTED/Megan Sambenedetto) Mold was found on a Newman 100 resident’s shoes.
