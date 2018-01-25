/SGA elections for senate vacancies and executive positions approaching

(Pawan Khanal) Members of SGA participated in ice breakers during their first meeting of the spring semester.

by

Asem Abdelfattah

Staff Writer

After a series of activities to get the Student Government Association senators back on track and up to speed, the current SGA discussed vacancy elections and executive applications in the first meeting of the semester.

Taylor Holt, a sophomore social science major from Huntsville and director of representation, said the vacancy elections this semester are already exciting.

“As of (Jan. 23), we received more than 20 applications for the senate race,” Holt said. “That is significantly more than we usually expect.

“The number of applications per vacancy is more than triple that of what we have seen on average for a vacancy election, and I think that in itself is a success.”

Holt added that she is equally confident and eager about the election results.

“I’m sure that the new senators will bring in new ideas and perspectives into the senate and that is something I’m pretty eager about,” Holt said.

The senate elections will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Troy email. The results will be announced shortly after the voting is closed.

There are six vacancies in the race — three At-Large seats, a Trojan Village seat, a College of Communication and Fine Arts seat and a Fraternity Row seat.

Holt also walked through the executive applications, which will open on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

“The applications will be online through a website called Formstack,” Holt said. “Applicants will access the application through a link that will be publicized through the SGA social media pages.

“The applications will be due Thursday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m., and the election will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Troy email.”

Holt explained that in order to apply for the executive positions, certain requirements have to be met.

“The executive positions have some qualifications,” Holt said. “The president, vice president of legislative affairs (VPLA) and vice president of campus activities must have served in one of the three main branches of SGA (legislative, judicial, or executive) or have served as freshman forum director for at least one semester.

“The director of representation and director of administration must have served in one of the three main branches of SGA or have served as Freshman Forum director or Freshman Forum member for at least one semester.

All the executive positions require a candidate to have and maintain at least a 2.50 GPA.”

Members of the current SGA executive board encouraged the senators during the meeting to apply for executive positions and offered to have lunch or dinner with anyone who is interested in applying and needed some clarity on the roles.

Laken Berry, a senior social work major from Athens and vice president for legislative affairs, announced to the senators during the meeting that she is willing to spend time with anyone who is interested in the VPLA position to help them with any questions they might have.

“If anyone has any questions about the VPLA position please reach out to me,” Berry said. “I would love to sit and talk with you about any concerns or doubts that you might have.

“I know other executives will do the same too.”