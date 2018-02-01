/Track teams turn in top 5 finishes

by

Daniel Hunt

Staff Writer

Troy University’s indoor track and field team completed its daylong meet Sunday for the KMS Invitational in Birmingham.

Troy totaled seven events with top-five finishes. The women’s team finished in eighth place out of 16 and totaled 67.5 points.

This was the fourth time the Trojans have had to travel to Birmingham to compete at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Freshman Naquita Williams set the tone for the day with a fourth-place finish in the women’s weight throw. Williams had the best total distance of any freshman in the event at 13.63 meters.

Indiya Summerville tossed 15.95 meters for a first-place finish in the women’s shot put among all Division I schools.

Freshman Camille Franks finished third in the 60-meter dash preliminaries before placing fifth in the finals. Sophomore Alexis Garrett finished right behind Franks at sixth place.

Garrett continued her hot streak, finishing first place in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.96 seconds. Juniors Sydney Henderson and A’kasia Frazier took spots three and four as the Trojans dominated the event.

Troy combined for 24 total points in the women’s hurdles.

In the women’s 800-meter run, freshman Alexandria Rankin finished in first place with a 2:20 final time.

Garrett, Summerville and Rankin tied each other for the most points attributed by a single Trojan on the day with 10.

According to Track Director Marc Davis, consistency will be the key for the Trojans in the upcoming events.

The Trojans will have a tough road trip in the next meet as it travels to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to compete in the two-day Camel City Invitational starting on Feb. 2.

This is the only indoor meet of the season that will take place outside of Birmingham.