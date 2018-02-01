/Troy’s Silvers makes Senior Bowl appearance

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Despite not coming into the game until midway through the fourth quarter, former Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers got one last chance to represent the Trojans on the football field as a collegiate athlete. Now, he’s hoping to have made enough of an impression on an NFL team to get drafted or signed. Silvers is pictured above in Troy’s Dec. 16 bowl game against North Texas.

by

Wesley Kirchharr

Staff Writer

Troy’s four-year starting quarterback Brandon Silvers just wrapped up the final Saturday of his college career by walking away with promising draft potential after the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Silvers’ accepting of the bowl game’s invite marks the second straight year a Trojan has been featured in the game. Last year, offensive lineman Antonio Garcia received an invite, which led to his being drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round.

Silvers was chosen as one of four quarterbacks for the South squad’s roster. The North-versus-South-fashioned game invites the top NFL prospects from the current year’s senior class, giving the pro hopefuls a week of practice to meet with scouts before the game the following Saturday.

The 2018 Senior Bowl featured a star-studded quarterback roster, including Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Oklahoma’s Heisman trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

Silvers competed alongside Western Kentucky’s Mike White, Virginia’s Kurt Benkert and Richmond’s Senior Bowl MVP Kyle Lauletta. The four quarterbacks led the South team to a dominating 45-16 win as they tried to prove their worth to the NFL scouts and general managers who were watching.

The venue was a familiar one for Silvers, who has become used to Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium during his years at Troy. Ladd-Peebles hosted a Dollar General Bowl victory and a career high passing game of 395 yards for the Gulf Shores native.

Silvers was evaluated during practice week by several NFL teams, hoping to become only the second quarterback ever drafted from Troy. Silvers spoke to the Dothan Eagle during practice week, saying he estimated having discussions with “25 of the 32 NFL teams by Friday morning.”

White got the start for the South squad, playing the entire first quarter before being relieved by Benkert in the second. At the halftime break, the South team had built a 21-3 lead before turning the game over to Lauletta. The FCS standout tallied 198 yards and three scores on 8-12 passing.

Silvers took the field with 7:46 remaining in the game, stepping into a 45-16 blowout. The South’s offense was limited to rush plays by the time Silvers was given control due to the score deficit.

Silvers played one drive, completing one of his two attempts through the air for nine yards. Shortly after, in the heavy rain, the game clock expired, giving the South team its third straight victory.

Now, Silvers and others will wait for the NFL draft, which begins on April 26 and goes through several selection rounds before ending on April 28. There is also a brief sign-on period for prospects who were not drafted, per NFL rules.