/Tickets almost sold out for ‘Dollhouse’ second weekend of performances

(PHOTO/ Chloe Lyle) Miche’ Smith (left), a junior theater and dance double major from Gautier, Mississippi, and Christian Carlson, a senior theater major from Brewton, take their bows after Sunday night’s performance of “Dollhouse.”

by

Victoria Cirilli

Staff Writer

The Department of Theatre and Dance is set to perform “Dollhouse” for a second weekend, Feb. 1, 2 and 3, at 7 p.m. in the Malone Hall Black Box Theater.

An adaptation by Rebecca Gilman of Henrik Ibsen’s three-act play “A Doll’s House,” premiering in 1879, the play exposes the fate of a married woman in the 21st century.

With a rise in conflicts brought on by the lies told by a married couple that causes the destruction of the illusion they live in, the charades fall apart and the audience sees how it affects loved ones.

The tragedy is directed by Quinton Cockrell, an associate professor in Troy’s Department of Theatre and Dance, who believes that people need the message more in modern times.

“It’s a larger message about all of us, and do we really fit into these lives that we work so hard to create,” Cockrell said. “That’s the question that’s being asked (of the audience).”

This central message makes the play compelling to any viewer.

In this adaptation, the characters Nora Helmer and her husband Terry Helmer have created a lifestyle based on materialism that represents an ideology of many Americans that a certain style of living is the only acceptable one. If the impossible standards are not met, then a life is deemed worthless.

Emotions build between the couple as well as among those surrounding them, which leads to dramatic scenes that the packed audience watched from the edges of their seats.

“I liked any time there was an emotional scene because (the actors) portrayed it powerfully,” said Emily Ward, a sophomore biomedical sciences major from Springville.

To the audience members, the characters’ performances were emotionally strong as the central plot came to an explosive conclusion.

The theater holds about 40 audience members at a time, all of whom reacted positively to the show’s performance Sunday night.

“You really get pulled into Nora’s world,” Ward said. “It’s just very impactful.”

“My favorite part about being in this play is watching the audience’s reactions and listening to what they thought of it after the show is over,” said Miche’ Smith, a junior theater and dance double major from Gautier, Mississippi, who played the lead part of Nora. “It’s such a thought-provoking play, and you can be swayed to caring about any character or not caring about any character.

“I think it’s interesting how this play still resonates with people today.”

Smith was enthusiastic about sharing the message of the play with the audience members through her performance.

“I most resonate with Nora talking to Kristine about her dreams and goals in life and all the things she does to make herself happy,” Smith said. “I feel like I’m at the age where that’s what I’m doing.”

If you missed your opportunity to see the play last weekend, the play will be running its second weekend, and tickets are $5. Although the performance on Friday, Feb. 2, is sold out, Saturday’s showing at 7 p.m. still has seats available.

Cockrell suggested those who wish to see the play in its second weekend purchase tickets for the show as soon as possible online at troytheatre.org.