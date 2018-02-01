/Goldfingers coming beside Publix, hiring students

(PHOTO/ Zach Henson) Goldfingers will be opening a location in the Publix Park Place Plaza.

by

Zach Henson

Assistant News Editor

A Goldfingers location is coming to Troy in the Publix Park Place Plaza and is currently hiring.

Specializing in chicken tenders and wings, Goldfingers offers a variety of combos and family-sized meals, also including nuggets, wraps, salads, burgers and sandwiches.

The opening date will be announced soon and will be early this year, according to the Goldfingers website.

Goldfingers already operates locations in Dothan, Montgomery, Mobile and Saraland.

The Tropolitan will continue to updates readers on the status of the restaurant as more information becomes available.