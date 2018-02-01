/Vacant SGA senate seats filled

by

Tori Bedsole

News Editor

The Student Government Association held vacancy senate seat elections yesterday, Jan. 31.

For at-large senators, students had the opportunity to vote for up to three candidates.

Winners for the at-large seats are Hillary Barron, a sophomore history major from Troy, with 380 votes; Ryan Degale, a junior risk management insurance major from Troy, with 329 votes; and Ashley Howell, a junior human services major from Dothan, with 363 votes.

Lilyanna Everett, a freshman dance major from Soddy Daisy,

Tennessee, won the seat for the College of Communication and Fine Arts with 745 votes.

Garren Minor, a junior from Clanton, won the fraternity row seat with 27 votes.

“The SGA is withholding the results from the Trojan Village vacancy seat because a complaint was received and is currently under review,” said Taylor Holt, SGA director of representation.

“The SGA does not want to compromise any students, and we will release information and comment further once the complaint has been fully reviewed.”