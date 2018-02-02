/Houston County high school student falls from Crosby balcony after fainting spell

by

Abby Taylor

Online Content Editor

A high school student fell from the balcony inside the Claudia Crosby Theater after fainting Thursday, according to a Troy student who phoned 911 after witnessing the incident.

The student was transported to the hospital, and reports show that the boy suffered a broken foot, according to University Police Chief John McCall.

Sources have said that the student seemed to stand up “too fast” to clap during a jazz band concert and “blacked out and toppled over the railing.” The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m.

The student was a part of a group of high school students visiting campus for the Southeast U.S. Honor Band (SEUS). He was visiting from a school in Houston County, according to McCall.

No one else was injured in the fall.