/Trustees grant Chancellor Hawkins 4-year contract extension

Joining Gov. Kay Ivey for an official signing ceremony for the contract extension of Troy Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr. were, from left: Trustees Earl Johnson, Forrest Latta, C. Gibson Vance, Edward F. Crowell, Karen E. Carter, President Pro-Tem Gerald O. Dial, Hawkins, Student Government Association President Ashli Morris, Lamar P. Higgins, Roy H. Drinkard, Vice President Pro-Tem John D. Harrison and Director of Bands Emeritus John M. Long. (TROY PHOTO/Clif Lusk)

The Troy University Board of Trustees voted Thursday to extend the current contract of Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr. for four years through September 2022, according to a university press release.

Hawkins said he was “honored and humbled” by the trustees’ decision.

“Great universities stir great emotions and Troy University has been a labor of love for my wife Janice and me,” Hawkins said. “I believe the best is yet to be for Troy, and we are grateful for the opportunity to keep working on behalf of this great University and its wonderful students, faculty, and staff.”

His current contract was set to expire Sept. 30 of this year.

At the meeting, attended by Gov. Kay Ivey, on the university’s Montgomery campus, trustees cited satisfaction with Hawkins’ performance and the need for continuity of leadership as reasons for extending the contract.

“Through Chancellor Hawkins’ stewardship, our students have the opportunity to learn on campuses that are among the most beautiful in the country,” said Sen. Gerald Dial, president pro tempore of the university’s Board of Trustees. “I am confident that Troy will continue to grow and prosper under his leadership.”

Hawkins has served as Troy’s chancellor since 1989, making him the second longest serving president or chancellor of a public university in the United States.

The press statement read: “Dr. Hawkins has overseen an era of change and growth at TROY, as he led the merger of the worldwide Troy State University System into the unified Troy University, an initiative called “One Great University.” More than $300 million has been invested in capital improvements by the Hawkins Administration, including new academic buildings on all four of TROY’s Alabama campuses.

“Chancellor Hawkins served as the catalyst for the University’s evolution to an international institution, as TROY has attracted record numbers of students from other nations and established teaching sites around the world. During his tenure, academic standards for admission have been increased, new degree programs were established in all academic colleges, and intercollegiate athletics joined the highest level of NCAA competition.”

All information is this article is derived from a news release from Troy University’s Office of University Relations published on Thursday, Feb. 1.