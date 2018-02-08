/Run-off election fills senate seat

by

A run-off election was held for the Student Government Association Trojan Village senate seat following one candidate being disqualified from the running.

According to Taylor Holt, SGA director of representation, Ellen Dunklin was disqualified from the election after she was seen campaigning outside of her dorm, which is against campaign rules.

With Dunklin being disqualified, no one candidate had the majority votes to win.

The run-off election, which took place Friday, Feb. 2, resulted in Alli Drummonds being named the winner.