/Troy women’s basketball topples South Alabama

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics) Sophomore guard Harriet Winchester was a jack of all trades for the Trojans in their 82-71 win over South Alabama on Saturday in Trojan Arena. Winchester finished with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals.

by

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

The Troy women’s basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit Saturday afternoon to defeat South Alabama 82-71 in Trojan Arena and extended its winning streak to four games.

The Trojans were led by sophomore guard Kayla Robinson, whose 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists earned her a second consecutive Sun Belt Player of the Week award. Robinson’s double-double is her third in four games,which bumps up her points per game average to 12.5 and her assists per game average to a team-high 3.9.

“The first half wasn’t really going well for me,” Robinson said. “I never gave up though, and my teammates never gave up on me, so I just kept fighting to the end.”

Trojan fans set an attendance record with 2,176 people filling into Trojan Arena for the whiteout game.

“It was a great win in Trojan Arena in front of a record crowd,” said Troy Head Coach Chanda Rigby. “I thought it was a win that reflected the true Trojan spirit.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

The Trojans took the lead in the opening minute, but an 8-0 run by South Alabama gave the Jaguars the lead for the rest of the first half.

Troy’s offense struggled in the first quarter, scoring just 11 points off 13 percent shooting from the floor. South Alabama went on an 11-2 run to end the quarter, putting the Trojans down by double-digits.

At halftime, the Trojans cut the lead to single digits, trailing 35-27.

Troy trailed until midway through the third quarter when a steal and a layup by Jasmine Robinson put the Trojans ahead 44-43 and give her team its first lead since the opening minute of the game. The score capped off a 17-6 Trojan run to start the quarter.

The two teams traded the lead until Robinson put the Trojans up 63-62 in the fourth quarter, and the team never looked back.

In the fourth quarter, the Trojans went on an 18-0 run and took the win 82-71.

Robinson started off slow in the first half but led the charge in the Trojans’ victory by scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter alone.

The win gives Troy its fourth consecutive win in conference play and ends South Alabama’s six-game winning streak. The Trojans also handed South Alabama its second loss of the season.

The Trojans improve to 6-4 in conference play and remain tied with Louisiana for fifth in the Sun Belt standings.

This Thursday, Troy takes on Arkansas State at home in a breast cancer awareness game. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.