/Women’s tennis drops back-to-back road matches

by

Augusto Rossi

Staff Writer

After nearly a month since its last match, the Troy women’s tennis team got back in action on the road against South Florida and Central Florida.

The Trojans dropped their first road match of the spring season 5-2 against USF on Saturday before getting swept 7-0 the next day by UCF.

On Saturday, the Trojans got off to a slow start in doubles play, dropping two of three total matches in that phase.

Jiayuan Xue and Pei Ju Hsieh did manage a 4-2 lead in their doubles match before that contest was cut short. With two wins and no losses, USF took the doubles point.

In singles play, Sonny Ohta won her match 6-3, 3-6, 10-6, against the Bulls’ Jessica Chaves.

That win was followed up with a 6-2, 6-3 victory from Pei Ju Hseih over USF’s Marcela Ifuji. Hseih is now 3-0 in her singles matches so far this season.

On Sunday, UCF cruised past Troy on the USTA National Campus.

The Knights won two quick doubles matches and were gifted a third victory thanks to a forfeit from the Trojans due to no players playing.

The following singles portion of the contest went much the same as UCF claimed four straight singles wins and claimed two more by forfeit. All completed singles matches were decided by just two sets.

The Trojans have less than a week to regroup before they travel to Virginia to take on Elon and Liberty. Troy’s match at Elon will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the Liberty match the next day at 11 a.m.