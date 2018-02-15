/Goldfinger’s to open next week

(PHOTO/ Tori Bedsole) Goldfingers is preparing to open its doors to the public on Tuesday or Wednesday.

by

Tori Bedsole

News Editor

Goldfingers is anticipating to open its doors to the public next week, according to CEO and Founder Bill Dorminy.

The family-centered restaurant is planning a soft opening on Tuesday or Wednesday.

According to Dorminy, the inspiration to bring a location to Troy came with the announcement of Publix coming to Troy in 2015.

“We were driving through Troy and saw it in the paper,” Dorminy said. “We called the developer that day and started the process.”

With free Wi-Fi and electrical outlets at every table, he said he hopes the store will be appealing to students.

“A large number of our customers in Dothan have come to Troy for college,” Dorminy said. “The students have been begging us to come here, and there is definitely a demand.”

Dorminy said the location will employ around 30 people, including T.J. and Bailey Winters, who will operate the store.

“T.J. grew up in Troy, and Bailey graduated from Troy in 2013,” he said. “They know the city and the market.

“They are part of the community, which will make them very valuable here.”

Employees have been trained at the Dothan location in preparation for the grand opening.

“We want to keep good people working here,” he said. “We try to plan some team outings like bowling or something of that nature to create some team-building.”

The Goldfingers franchise began in Dothan in 2009 when Dorminy opened his first location.

According to Dorminy, the location won “Best Chicken Fingers in the Wiregrass” through the Dothan Eagle without being on the ballot.

“We were amazed that we won with only write-in votes,” he said.

The franchise boasts a variety of menu items, which is what makes it so appealing to families, according to Dorminy.

“Families can come in, and everyone can get what they want,” he said. “Not only do we have chicken, we also have burgers, salads, wings and wraps that are always fresh.

“I really believe that’s how we stand alone.”

Dorminy, who worked at Chick-fil-A before opening Goldfingers, said he is fortunate to have built relationships with the Cathy family.

“With Goldfingers, I am not trying to compete with Chick-fil-A,” he said. “I want to show people that it is about the principles, not just the brand.”

Dorminy said the “GF” logo stands for more than Goldfingers.

“Our logo is about God first, great food and good friends,” he said.