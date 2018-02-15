/Troy drops 6-1 road test at Southern Miss

by

Wesley Kirchharr

Staff Writer

The Troy men’s tennis team traveled to Hattiesburg to take on Southern Mississippi, but left empty-handed after falling 6-1.

The Trojans were handed their fourth loss of the spring season after the Golden Eagles swept doubles play to take the early point. Undefeated Southern Miss saw several players keep their undefeated streaks in singles play, despite six contests being pushed to three sets.

Troy’s Pelayo Antuña came out on top in his second set, bouncing back from a 6-2 loss in the first. Southern Miss’ Wen-Po Tseng closed out the final set, however, with another 6-2 victory to take the win.

Andy Lau also came up short, this time in a tiebreaker set. Lau fell 6-3, 7-5 to Ronit Bisht.

Jiaqi Duan stole the opening set from Mikhail Esipov, but was outmatched in the final two sets, falling 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Although being swept in doubles play, Oskar Michalek and Amer Bedwan came the closest for the Trojans, falling by a score of 6-4.

Troy got its only point when Mustapha Belcora defeated Daniel Merker in singles play, 6-3, 6-7, 10-5.

The Trojans are back in action Feb. 23 and will be seeking their first victory for the spring against Florida A&M. Competition in Tallahassee, Florida, is set to begin at 2 p.m.